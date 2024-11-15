Former NASCAR Cup official sentenced on animal cruelty charges

Former NASCAR Cup Series managing director Jay Fabian has been sentenced over his 2021 arrest.

The arrest centered around ‘animal cruelty- surrounding the treatment of three dogs under his care. One was deprived “of all necessary sustenance in which to live.” A second suffered extreme dehydration and sustenance to live. The third was deprived of necessary sustenance.

At the time of his arrest, NASCAR issued the following statement:

“NASCAR takes the situation seriously and will continue to gather information as it becomes available. Jay Fabian will step back from his role until this matter is resolved.”

Fabian was charged with two felonies and one misdemeanor and ultimately pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor charges.

He was sentenced to 90 days in jail but that was suspended as long as he clears five years of probation. Fabian is no longer allowed to own dogs.