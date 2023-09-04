Former Minnesota D Brad Maxwell, 66, dies of lung cancer

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Maxwell, who spent parts of nine seasons of a 10-year NHL career with the Minnesota North Stars, died on Sunday due to lung cancer that had spread through his body. He was 66.

Maxwell was Minnesota’s No. 7 overall pick of the 1977 NHL Draft and played for the franchise 1977-84 and 17 games of the 1986-87 season. He was an All-Star selection in 1983-84.

“We want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to us during this difficult time,” Maxwell’s family wrote on a GoFundMe page Sunday. “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Brad ‘Maxy’ Maxwell on Sept. 3, 2023. Those who knew him were truly lucky, and he will be deeply missed. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Maxwell also played for the Quebec Nordiques (1984-85), Toronto Maple Leafs (1985-86), Vancouver Canucks (1986-87) and New York Rangers (1987).

He tallied 98 goals and 270 assists (368 points) across 613 regular-season games. He also suited up for 79 playoff games and added 12 goals and 49 assists (61 points).

Maxwell played for the North Stars team that lost the 1981 Stanley Cup Final to the New York Islanders in five games.

–Field Level Media