Published June 5, 2022

Former LSU WR Koy Moore transfers to Auburn

Sep 4, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Louisiana State Tigers wide receiver Koy Moore (2) runs the ball against the UCLA Bruins during the first half the at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Koy Moore, a former LSU wide receiver who entered the transfer portal last fall, announced that he would be transferring to Auburn.

The former four-star, top-300 recruit (per 247 Sports) prepped at Rummel in the New Orleans area and contributed to the Baton Rouge-based Tigers as a freshman in 2020. He had 22 catches for 177 yards over eight games.

Moore saw less playing time in 2021, only catching five balls for 71 yards in three games.

He rejoins former LSU quarterback TJ Finley in Auburn.

–Field Level Media

