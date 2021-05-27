Former linebacker Eugene Marve dies at 60

Fans try to stay dry as they check out the oversized team helmets at the NFL Draft Experience on Thursday April 29, 2021. Draft 7

Former NFL linebacker Eugene Marve has died. He was 60.

Marve died Monday after a short hospital stay in Michigan, according to Saginaw Valley State, where he played collegiately and is a member of the school’s athletic Hall of Fame.

Marve was the first Saginaw Valley State player to be drafted when he was a third-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 1982.

He played 11 NFL seasons with the Bills (1982-87), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1988-91) and San Diego Chargers (1992).

Marve started 126 of 154 games played and had eight sacks, eight fumble recoveries and three interceptions.

At Saginaw Valley State, Marve racked up 299 tackles — 124 coming in 1981 — and nine sacks from 1978-81. His Hall of Fame induction came in 2011.

“The SVSU Football family is deeply saddened by the passing of Eugene Marve,” said football coach Ryan Brady, who took the gig prior to the 2019 season. “Eugene is and always will be a dear friend and an all-time great of SVSU Football.

“I feel blessed, fortunate and grateful to have developed such a strong bond and relationship with Eugene in my short time as head football coach at SVSU.”

Marve’s son, Robert, was a college quarterback at Miami (2008) and Purdue (2009-12).

–Field Level Media

Sports deaths in 2021