Former Lehigh coach Andy Coen dies at 57

Former Lehigh football head coach Andy Coen died Friday at 57, four years after leaving the Mountain Hawks’ program when he was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s disease.

In 13 seasons at Lehigh, Coen’s teams won a program-record 85 games and five Patriot League titles. The Mountain Hawks were 85-64 from 2006-18.

Coen won Patriot League Coach of the Year honors in 2010 and 2016, with his team winning conference championships in those seasons, as well as 2006, 2011 and 2017. In 2011, Coen led the Mountain Hawks to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.

The former Gettysburg College offensive lineman had a 30-year coaching career that included a stop in the Big Ten Conference at Minnesota. He had been an assistant coach for six seasons at Lehigh (1994-99), including four as the offensive coordinator, before returning to the program to take over as head coach.

Coen also had coaching stops at Widener, James Madison, Merchant Marine Academy and Penn.

He is survived by his wife Laura, daughter Molly and sons Nolan and Finn.

