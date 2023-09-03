Former Kansas, Gonzaga commit Marcus Adams Jr. to play at BYU

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Former top-50 prospect Marcus Adams Jr. has decided to transfer to BYU, his third collegiate commitment before his freshman year begins.

Adams, a four-star wing from California, originally chose Kansas over UCLA and Syracuse back in March. After enrolling at Kansas and attending summer workouts, he requested a release from his national letter of intent in July.

Adams committed to Gonzaga the following week. He then entered the transfer portal in late August.

He now heads to Provo, Utah, to play for Gonzaga’s former West Coast Conference rival BYU and coach Mark Pope. The Cougars are entering their first season in the Big 12.

“A lot of people are wondering why I jumped around from school to school but it’s obviously for personal reasons and I can’t explain it just yet,” Adams told 247Sports on Saturday. “For me I was just trying to find the best place for me, not just playing wise but scholarly and personally.

“Overall I wanted to go to BYU because it’s beautiful, the people are beautiful, and are probably some of the nicest people in the world. They’re so kind, nice, respectful and they help support you. I just went on a visit for a long day and it was amazing. It’s a beautiful city and was a beautiful time.”

Adams said he had “no idea yet” whether the NCAA will approve a waiver to ensure he’s eligible to play in 2023-24 after the double-transfer.

The 6-foot-8 Adams was ranked No. 49 overall in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports and No. 104 overall in the 247Sports composite rankings.

–Field Level Media