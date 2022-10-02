Former Jets OL Marvin Powell, Jim Sweeney die

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Former New York Jets offensive lineman Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney have died, the team announced Sunday.

Powell died on Friday at the age of 67, while Sweeney passed away Saturday at the age of 60.

The Jets did not divulge a cause of death for either Powell or Sweeney.

“Our entire Jets family is saddened to learn of the passing of longtime and outstanding Jets, Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney. We’re thinking of their families today,” Jets co-owner Woody Johnson wrote Sunday on Twitter.

"Our entire Jets family is saddened to learn of the passing of longtime and outstanding Jets, Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney. We're thinking of their families today," Jets co-owner Woody Johnson wrote Sunday on Twitter.

“It’s shocking,” said Marty Lyons, who is now a Jets radio analyst. “It’s just sad to lose two teammates, two people who were quality individuals. It makes you realize how fragile life is. One day you’re here and the next day you’re gone.”

Powell, an offensive tackle, started 123 of the 124 games in which he played for the Jets, who selected him with the fourth overall pick of the 1977 NFL Draft out of Southern California.

He also started seven of nine games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 1986-87 seasons.

Powell was a first-team All-Pro in 1979, 1981 and 1982 and was selected for five straight Pro Bowls between 1979-83.

“Marvin was one of the best linemen I’ve ever seen,” former Jets wide receiver Wesley Walker said. “He was just a physical specimen. He was just good. I just loved him.”

Powell was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1994.

Sweeney played center, tackle and guard during his 228 career games with the Jets (1984-94), Seattle Seahawks (1995) and Pittsburgh Steelers (1996-99).

