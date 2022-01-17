Former Florida State QB Chubba Purdy heads to Nebraska

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Chubba Purdy (12) looks to pass. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Massachusetts Minutemen 59-3 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.Fsu V Umass Second Half218

Former Florida State quarterback Chubba Purdy announced Monday he is transferring to Nebraska.

“Excited and Honored to be committed to The University of Nebraska!” he posted on Twitter.

Excited and Honored to be committed to The University of Nebraska! #GBR pic.twitter.com/1EViZJKY1K — Chubba Purdy (@chubbapurdy) January 17, 2022

Purdy announced he was entering the transfer portal on Nov. 3.

The 6-foot-2 redshirt freshman from Gilbert, Ariz., played in just one game in 2021, completing all five pass attempts for 98 yards and two touchdowns in relief during an Oct. 23 win against Massachusetts.

He was third on the Seminoles’ depth chart behind Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton.

A four-star recruit in the 2020 class, Purdy originally committed to Louisville before flipping to Florida State. He played in three games (one start) as a true freshman in 2020, completing 27 of 53 passes for 219 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez transferred to Kansas State this offseason. Nebraska has also brought in former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson as a transfer to boost its depth chart at the position.

–Field Level Media