Former Eagles, Falcons defensive lineman Ed Jasper dies at 49

Defensive lineman Ed Jasper, who played nine seasons in the NFL with three different teams, died Friday at 49, the Tyler (Texas) Morning Telegraph reported.

No cause of death was reported.

Jasper played four seasons at Texas A&M and was a member of the 1993 team that was ranked as high as No. 7 in the nation. He was in the Aggies program when it transitioned from the Southwest Conference to the Big 12 in 1996.

Drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round in 1997, Jasper played 17 games over his first two seasons with Philadelphia. He followed with six seasons for the Atlanta Falcons, including starts in all 16 games in 2002. He finished his NFL career in 2005 with the then-Oakland Raiders.

In 118 career NFL games (60 starts), Jasper recorded 250 tackles and had 17 sacks. He also forced four fumbles and had four fumble recoveries.

