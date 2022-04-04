Former Dodgers great Tommy Davis dies at 83

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Two-time National League batting champion and two-time All-Star Tommy Davis has died at 83.

In announcing his death, the Los Angeles Dodgers said Davis passed away Sunday night in Phoenix with his family at his bedside.

Davis, an outfielder and who also played some third base, won back-to-back batting titles with the Dodgers (1962, 1963) and holds the single-season club records with 230 hits and 153 RBI.

Davis played 18 years in the majors, including eight with the Dodgers (1959-1966). Davis was a three-time World Champion as a Dodger in 1959, 1963 and 1965, and he also earned All-Star honors.

Davis also played for the New York Mets (1967), Chicago White Sox (1968), Seattle (1969), Houston (1969-70), Oakland (1970, 1971), Chicago Cubs (1970, 1972), Baltimore (1972-75), California (1976) and Kansas City (1976).

He finished his career with a .294 average in 1,999 games with 153 home runs and 1,052 RBIs.

–Field Level Media