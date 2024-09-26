VIDEO: Former Dallas Cowboys QB says massive ego led to Tony Romo’s downfall in wild rant

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

One former Dallas Cowboys quarterback who played with team great Tony Romo believes ego was the major reason why he always seemed to have a glass ceiling during his career.

What Cowboys fans are seeing yearly with current QB Dak Prescott is not an unfamiliar situation for the team. During the 2000s and 2010s, they also had a Pro Bowl-level signal caller who could get them to the playoffs but couldn’t seem to win more than a game in the playoffs. And his name was Tony Romo.

The current NFL analyst for CBS was a very good player during his 13 seasons in Dallas. Earning Pro Bowl honors four times. However, despite those teams being very talented, the star QB could not do any better than reaching the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Much like today’s team.

There has been speculation for years on why those Romo-led Dallas Cowboys teams failed. Was it coaching? A poor mix of players? Lack of leadership? Well, former ‘Boys QB Drew Bledsoe believes the massive ego his former teammate had didn’t help. And it’s why he could never get close to the success level of contemporary Tom Brady.

Tony Romo stats (Career): 78-49 Record, 65.3 completion %, 97.1 passer rating, 34,183 passing yards, 248 touchdowns, 117 interceptions

Drew Bledsoe roasts former Dallas Cowboys teammate Tony Romo

"(Tony) Romo, you know this is true. The minute that he became [QB], he became pretty big in his own mind. He was no longer the curious, inquisitive guy. That was the difference between him & Tommy… All of a sudden Romo was the guy that had all the answers." – Drew Bledsoe pic.twitter.com/cx9mimns42 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 8, 2024

“The minute he became the starter he became pretty big in his own mind,” Bledsoe said during a recent episode of ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown.” “And he was no longer the curious and inquisitive guy. That was the difference between him and Tommy. When Tommy became the starter he was still asking all the questions. Where all of a sudden Romo was the guy that had all the answers.”

Those are strong views from a former teammate. Bledsoe was the team’s starting QB in 2005 before losing the job to Romo in 2006. Romo finished with a 78-49 record in Dallas before bringing his career to an end in 2016.

Brady took the starting job from Bledsoe in New England and would go on to become the greatest QB of all time while winning seven Super Bowl titles.

