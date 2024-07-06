Former Dallas Cowboy Cole Beasley’s criticism toward CeeDee Lamb leads to social media scuffle

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Beasley spent seven seasons in a Dallas Cowboys uniform. CeeDee Lamb, one of the NFL’s best receivers today, has spent four seasons with the Cowboys. He already has far more accomplishments than Beasley did with the Cowboys, eclipsing 5,145 yards compared to Cole’s 3,271 yards as a Cowboy.

Lamb also has 32 touchdowns, compared to Beasley’s 23. In fact, Beasley only scored 34 receiving touchdowns in his 11-year NFL career, which now appears over at the age of 35.

Yet, despite Lamb clearly being the better player, Beasley didn’t hesitate to chime in with criticism on how the now-Cowboys star receiver is training during the offseason. Of course, he did all on social media, for thousands to see.

It all started with this post, where Beasley apparently takes issue with the manner of which Lamb is training, specifically the complexity of the workout.

Man just do some heavy squats and power cleans…. https://t.co/pg6WlxImRH — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) July 4, 2024

Naturally, it didn’t take long for other randos to comment, who opted to blast Beasley for his petty takes toward Lamb. That’s when Beasley started defending himself, where he attempted to switch the focus to “trainers” having athletes use odd tactics to improve.

It was more of a shot at all these “trainers” all over instagram. I think Lamb is a baller. https://t.co/nn9iHHAdj8 — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) July 5, 2024

But that wasn’t enough to get the haters off Beasley’s back. That’s where things got even more interesting, where Beasley directly referred to the amount of targets Lamb receives, saying he could have had the same production, no problem.

Give me 180 targets off the couch and I eclipse 1000. Stop looking at stats and check the tape. As far as getting open goes…I’m confident I did that with the best of them. https://t.co/eGCuR33RDU — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) July 5, 2024

This is where Lamb gets involved, pushing back against the idea that what Beasley did, was nothing special. Lamb wants us to know it’s not about the amount of targets he gets, it’s what he does with them.

I don’t need 180 targets to touch a band. Pull up tape, I’d match you route for route on getting open. Just Chill. @Bease11 https://t.co/89AvivVcH8 — CeeDee Lamb (@_CeeDeeThree) July 6, 2024

But Beasley bit back again, telling the famous Cowboys receiver not to be so sensitive online.

@_CeeDeeThree it was never shots at you bro don’t be sensitive. https://t.co/5dXKIO7QNR — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) July 6, 2024

Finally, the online beef seemed to be squashed when Beasley jumped on board with the notion that he was simply trying to offer some advice when everything turned against him instead.

Just another day on social media, where providing your two cents often gets you in trouble, or under the microscope for reasons you never imagined. In this case, Beasley was probably better off keeping his mouth shut.

