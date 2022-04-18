Former Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta announces retirement

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Pitcher Jake Arrieta announced his retirement Monday after 12 seasons in the majors.

The 36-year-old Arrieta finished his career with a 115-93 record and 3.98 ERA. He amassed 1,433 strikeouts in 1,612 1/3 innings.

Arrieta won the Cy Young Award in 2015, when he went 22-6 with a 1.77 ERA in 33 starts for the Chicago Cubs. The following season, he went 18-8 with a 3.10 ERA in 31 starts to help the Cubs win their first World Series championship in 108 years. Arrieta threw a no-hitter in each of those seasons.

The right-hander split last season between the Cubs and San Diego Padres. He went 5-14 with a 7.39 ERA in 24 starts.

Arrieta played for four teams in his career, including the Baltimore Orioles (2010-13), Cubs (2013-17, 2021), Philadelphia Phillies (2018-20) and Padres (2021). He made nine postseason starts, all with the Cubs, and went 5-3 with a 3.08 ERA in those games.

–Field Level Media