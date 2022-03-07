Former Cubs, Padres OF Matt Szczur announces retirement

Apr 23, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Matt Szczur (23) doubles in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Former major league outfielder Matt Szczur announced his retirement on Monday.

“I gave 100 percent every single day of my career,” Szczur, 32, said in his announcement on Twitter. “I made it a point to be a great teammate and lead by example. I did whatever I needed to do to be the best I could be. I have no regrets and left it all on the field.

“After today, a little piece of me will be dead and gone forever.”

Szczur batted. 231 with 12 homers and 61 RBIs in 363 games over five seasons with the Chicago Cubs (2014-17) and San Diego Padres (2017-18). When the Cubs won the World Series in 2016, he was not on the team’s postseason roster.

Szczur became a free agent following the 2018 season but never played another big-league game despite being in the organizations of the Arizona Diamondbacks (2019), Philadelphia Phillies (2020) and St. Louis Cardinals (2021). He batted just .186 in 30 games for Triple-A Memphis last season before being released in late June.

