Former Chiefs, Browns offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz

Former Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns “ironman” offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz announced his retirement Thursday after nine NFL seasons.

He began his career as a second-round pick with Cleveland in 2012. He did not miss a single snap until Kansas City’s Nov. 10, 2019 game at Tennessee, a streak of 7,984 consecutive snaps spanning 121 games.

The 33-year-old offensive lineman did not play during the 2021 season after being released by the Chiefs due to a back injury.

“I’ve enjoyed so much about my time in the NFL and am walking away feeling very fulfilled,” Schwartz wrote in a lengthy post on Twitter.

Schwartz was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2018 and earned second-team honors in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

He appeared in 134 regular season games (all starts) with the Browns (2012-15) and Chiefs (2016-20). He started seven playoff games for Kansas City, including a victory against San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV.

