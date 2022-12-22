Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman died of liver cancer at age 31, his family said Thursday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother (and) father, Ronnie K. Hillman, Jr.,” the statement read. “Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of his family and close friends.

“We as the family appreciate the prayers and kind words that have already been expressed. We ask that you would give us time to process our feelings as we prepare to lay our precious RJ to rest.”

Hillman played on two Super Bowl teams with the Broncos, who drafted Hillman out of San Diego State in 2012 after back-to-back 1,500-yard seasons.

“We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman,” the Broncos said in a statement. “A key contributor to the winningest four-year period in franchise history, Ronnie was part of two Super Bowl teams and led the Broncos in rushing during our Super Bowl 50 championship season.

Soft-spoken with a warm smile and quiet intensity, Ronnie was drafted by the Broncos in 2012 and grew into a dynamic player and well-respected teammate. He will be fondly remembered by our organization, which extends its heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the Hillman family during this difficult time.”

Hillman also played for the Vikings and Chargers, totaling 494 carries for 1,976 yards, 12 touchdowns and 524 yards receiving.

Hillman announced in August he had a rare form of liver cancer, renal medullary carcinoma. Former teammates began sharing on social media that Hillman’s health was dire. Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe shared that Hillman was being treated in hospice care Monday.

