Former Broncos and Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe retires

Former Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday at age 32.

He won a Super Bowl during his eight seasons in Denver (2012-19) and played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2020.

Wolfe missed the entire 2021 season with a hip injury and was released by the Ravens last month in an injury settlement.

“After 10 seasons in the NFL, I’ve decided it’s time to step away from the game,” he said in a video posted by the Broncos on Twitter. “Time for a new beginning.”

In 122 career games (116 starts), Wolfe notched 350 tackles, 34 sacks, 81 QB hits and three fumble recoveries. The 2012 second-round draft pick won his ring with Denver in Super Bowl 50.

–Field Level Media