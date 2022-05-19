Former All-Star infielder Joe Panik announces retirement

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Panik announced his retirement on Thursday after eight seasons in the big leagues.

Panik, a 31-year-old infielder, last played for the Miami Marlins in 2021. He has a young daughter and is looking forward to life with his family, the New York Post reported.

Panik texted to NBC Bay Area, “I feel very blessed for the career I have had and what I was able to accomplish. Was literally a dream come true.”

In 818 career games, Panik hit .264 with a .328 on-base percentage, a .372 slugging percentage, 42 home runs, 258 RBIs and 22 stolen bases. He earned an All-Star selection in 2015 and a Gold Glove award in 2016, both while he was with the San Francisco Giants.

Panik also won a World Series ring with the Giants in 2014. He had two doubles, a triple and three RBIs during the World Series as the Giants knocked off the Kansas City Royals in seven games.

After spending five-plus seasons with the Giants, Panik had stints with the New York Mets (2019), Toronto Blue Jays (2020-21) and Miami (2021).

The native of Yonkers, N.Y., attended college at nearby St. John’s. The Giants drafted him in the first round (No. 29 overall) in 2011.

