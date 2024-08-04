Former Alabama Crimson Tide football player dies after tragic car accident at 19 years old

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team will have to find a way to persevere after the recent death of one of their former players.

According to KPRC 2, 19-year-old defensive back Terrance Howard was hit by a vehicle last Monday and has since passed away after fighting for his life for several days. Howard officially died on August 1.

The injury occurred near Salisbury, North Carolina, where Howard was involved in a small car accident during a storm. He reportedly got out of the vehicle to see how people from the other vehicle were doing following the crash. But when Howard turned back around, he was struck by another vehicle passing by.

He suffered massive brain trauma, leading to Howard being placed on a ventilator for several days before his passing.

Howard was a former walk-on athlete at Alabama, but he recently transferred to North Carolina Central University, where he’d also get to compete as a track athlete in addition to playing football.

Terrion Arnold honors the passing of former Alabama teammate Terrance Howard 💔#OnePride pic.twitter.com/rT6QxN3ngH — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@BrandNewDET) August 3, 2024

Now, his grieving family is looking to raise $50,000 to help pay for all the medical bills, the transfer of Howard’s body, and his funeral expenses. As of this publishing, the GoFundMe page has raised over $46,000 out of their $50,000 goal.

Related: Top 10 college football quarterbacks: Where does Alabama Crimson Tide’s Jalen Milroe rank?