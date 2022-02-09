Following break, Blackhawks seek fresh start vs. Oilers

Jan 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome (17) celebrates with right wing Patrick Kane (88) after scoring a goal during the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Blackhawks have lost three in a row and are 1-5-2 in their past eight games, but they feel as if they are getting a fresh start to the season.

The Blackhawks will return to play following a week off when they visit the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.

Chicago has the third-fewest points (39) in the Western Conference and the third-lowest points percentage (.424).

“We had a little talk in the locker room and just got a little game plan going forward and believe in ourselves,” Blackhawks coach Derek King said after practice on Tuesday. “That was the big thing. Believe and have some hope. Let’s be good pros and see where this goes.”

Edmonton returned from a six-day break on Tuesday night and lost 4-0 to the visiting Vegas Golden Knights, only the second time the Oilers have been blanked this season.

The Oilers had won five of their last six before the All-Star break and went up against backup Vegas goalie Laurent Brossoit, but they couldn’t get any of their 28 shots on goal past him.

“A real sloppy game on our part,” Edmonton forward Zach Hyman said.

The Oilers will also look to improve on their power play after going 0-for-3 against the Golden Knights.

“Lack of execution,” Edmonton forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. “We had a couple looks, but bottom line, we have to execute at a higher level,”

The Oilers are likely to start rookie Stuart Skinner in goal after Mikko Koskinen tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and Mike Smith played against the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Skinner has made 12 appearances and 11 starts this season, going 5-6-0 with a 2.85 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. He faced the Blackhawks on Nov. 20 in Edmonton and made 29 saves in a 5-2 win.

Chicago will continue to be without veteran forward Jonathan Toews, who has missed the past three games because of a concussion.

Kevin Lankinen (hand), Jujhar Khaira (lower back), Reese Johnson (broken clavicle) and Tyler Johnson (neck surgery) also will not make the three-game trip.

Dylan Strome has moved into the top-line center role and continues to play well for the Blackhawks. He has four goals and seven assists in the past 11 games, including his first NHL hat trick on Jan. 26 against the Detroit Red Wings.

Chicago forward Alex DeBrincat also will be counted on to provide a strong second half of the season.

He has 26 goals through the first 46 games, putting him on pace to break his career high of 41 goals set in 2018-19.

“His joy and his passion for the game really helps him become a hard worker and one of the best players on the ice every night,” teammate Patrick Kane said. “I don’t think it’s for any other reason than the fact he enjoys the game so much.”

If the Blackhawks can get some improvement from Kirby Dach, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 draft, they could make a run at a wild-card playoff spot. Dach has just six goals in 43 games.

“We still have some time and have a few months of the season,” Chicago defenseman Connor Murphy said. “You almost have to look at it as a fresh start to going into almost the second half and having a clean slate of games.”

