Fnatic sweep BIG to win Elisa Masters Espoo

Credit: Fnatic

Fnatic swept BIG in convincing fashion in Sunday’s grand final of the Elisa Masters Espoo in Espoo, Finland.

Fnatic won 16-4 on Vertigo and 16-5 on Overpass to claim the $100,000 grand prize.

Fnatic also clinched a spot in the play-in portion for the $1 million IEM Katowice event starting Jan. 31 in Poland.

William “mezii” Merriman of the United Kingdom led Fnatic with 38 kills and a plus-23 kills/deaths differential.

Karim “Krimbo” Moussa had a team-high 28 kills and a minus-3 K/D differential for BIG, who earned $28,000.

The $200,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began Wednesday with 12 teams competing in two groups.

Elisa Masters Espoo prize pool:

1. $100,000, qualify for IEM Katowice 2023 Play-In — Fnatic

2. $28,000 — BIG

3-4. $14,000 – Sprout, Astralis

5-6. $10,000 — 500, ENCE

7-8. $4,000 — HEET, Complexity Gaming

9-10. $4,000 — Team GamerLegion, Bad News Eagles

11-12. $4,000 — HAVU Gaming, SAW

