Fnatic sign poizon, promote Peppzor

Fnatic made two changes to their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster on Thursday, signing Valentin “poizon” Vasilev on a trial basis and promoting Peppe “Peppzor” Borak to the main lineup.

Fnatic are currently competing in ESL Pro League Season 15 in Dusseldorf, Germany. They finished third in Group A to qualify for next month’s playoffs.

Peppzor and poizon both participated in the ESL group stage as stand-ins. Peppzor was with the Fnatic Rising Academy team and poizon was previously with Complexity Gaming.

“We can’t wait to see more of your explosive plays on stage. Welcome to the Black & Orange, Valentin!” Fnatic tweeted about poizon, 23, of Bulgaria.

“With a strong performance in EPL and a proven track record in Fnatic Rising, we’re happy to welcome you back to the Pro Squad and have you back on the server Peppe!” Fnatic tweeted about Peppzor, 19, of Sweden.

The rest of the Fnatic lineup includes Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson of Sweden and Brits Alexander “ALEX” McMeekin and William “mezii” Merriman.

