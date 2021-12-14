Fnatic release former in-game leader Golden

Sep 29, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; General view during the Overwatch League Grand Finals e-sports event at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Fnatic Counter-Strike Global Offensive team released former in-game leader Maikil “Golden” Selim on Tuesday.

Golden, a 27-year-old from Sweden, spent approximately five months on the bench after being allowed to explore his options.

“Today, we bid our final farewells to Golden,” Fnatic wrote Tuesday on Twitter. “Golden climbed through our academy team into the main starting lineup, quickly proving his capable skillset as both a rifler & IGL, as well as a beloved & prized player. Thank you for everything, Maikil.”

Golden also took to Twitter after his second stint with the club ended.

“I’m free agent today,” he wrote. “My time as a coach is over it was a great experience for knowledge and leadership outside the game for me. I’m ready to get back to the IGL role, this break from competitive was needed for me to rethink some aspects of my gameplay.”

The current roster of Fnatic consists of Swedes Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson and Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin as well as United Kingdom representatives Alex “ALEX” McMeekin, William “mezii” Merriman, Owen “smooya” Butterfield (trial) and Jamie “keita” Hall (coach).

