Fnatic rally to stay alive at ESL One Malaysia

Credit: ESL

Fnatic rallied to stay alive Friday, reaching the lower bracket semifinal at the ESL One Malaysia 2022 event in Genting Highlands.

After falling in 37 minutes to Entity in the opening map, Fnatic responded with back-to-back 32-minute wins on green to advance.

Entity had advanced to the lower bracket quarterfinals with a sweep of TSM, winning in 22 minutes on red and 30 minutes on green.

Friday’s other match in the lower bracket first round saw Thunder Awaken sweep Nigma Galaxy, winning in 37 and 41 minutes, both on green.

Thunder Awaken will meet OG in the remaining lower bracket quarterfinal on Saturday, with the winner taking on Fnatic.

Saturday’s scheduled matches also include the upper bracket final between Team Aster and Team Secret.

All matches in the 12-team $400,000 Dota 2 tournament are best-of-three except for Sunday’s best-of-five grand final.

ESL One Malaysia prize pool:

1. $175,000 — TBD

2. $85,000 — TBD

3. $45,000 — TBD

4. $25,000 — TBD

5-6. $15,000 — Entity, TBD

7-8. $10,000 — TSM, Nigma Galaxy

9-10. $5,000 — Talon Esports, BOOM Esports

11-12. $5,000 — Alliance, Team Liquid

–Field Level Media