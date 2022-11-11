Fnatic move on from Raven

Credit: Fnatic

Fnatic parted ways with star carry Marc “Raven” Fausto on Friday.

“Today we say goodbye to our carry,” Fnatic wrote on Twitter. “His contract with Fnatic ended after TI11 and we mutually agreed to part ways, allowing him to explore his options.

“Thank you and we wish you all the best, One True Carry.”

Raven, 24, joined Fnatic in July 2020. He also has competed with Geek Fam, Lotac and TNC Predator, among other teams.

