Fnatic bench ALEX, poizon from CS:GO roster

Credit: Fnatic

United Kingdom’s Alex “ALEX” McMeekin and Bulgaria’s Valentin “poizon” Vasilev are no longer active on Fnatic’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster.

The club also returned Sweden’s Peppe “Peppzor” Borak to the Fnatic Rising academy squad. The moves leave only Sweden’s Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson and the UK’s William “mezii” Merriman on the active roster.

“After a difficult period of mixed results and failed qualifications for key events in the CSGO calendar, we’ve come to the decision to make a variety of changes to our Pro Roster,” Fnatic wrote on their official Twitter account. “Our main focus is to create and field a competitive, confident and chemistry-filled roster that reflects what we both expect & desire from our presence within the title.

“Moving forward, we will retain and build around both (KRIMZ), a legacy player who needs no introduction, as well as Mezii, who has proved himself as an extremely versatile, dependable and consistent player in the last year under the Black and Orange. We’ll soon introduce 3 new players to the squad, and focus all our efforts on returning to a form worthy of the Fnatic name.

Fnatic are scheduled to compete at the Pinnacle Cup Championship in Lund, Sweden. That event spans from June 8-11.

