Fnatic add HEAP on trial basis

Credit: Fnatic

Fnatic signed former Dignitas player Ludvig “HEAP” Alonso on a trial basis to its Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team.

HEAP, a 22-year-old Swede, has been with Fnatic since May and is expected to make his debut on Tuesday when the team participates in REPUBLEAGUE Season 3. Fnatic will face off against Into the Breach in a Group B match.

Fnatic have undergone changes of late, including benching in-game leader Alex “ALEX” McMeekin and AWPer Valentin “poizon” Vasilev and moving Peppe “Peppzor” Borak to the academy squad. The team also has seen Owen “smooya” Butterfield exit the club and Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin sent to Ninjas in Pyjamas.

Fnatic’s roster consists of Swedish countryman Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson, United Kingdom’s William “mezii” Merriman and Denmark’s Nico “nicoodoz” Tamjidi and Fredrik “roeJ” Jorgensen. The latter duo were brought in from the Copenhagen Flames.

United Kingdom’s Jamie “keita” Hall is the team’s coach.

