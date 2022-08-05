Fnatic add FASHR to CS:GO roster

Credit: Fnatic

Fnatic added Dutch rifler Dion “FASHR” Derksen to their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster on Friday.

The organization purchased FASHR from ECSTATIC, who also lost Thomas “birdfromsky” Due-Frederiksen earlier in the week.

FASHR, 26, spent nearly one year with ECSTATIC, who were previously known as Lyngby Vikings. He also competed with Budapest Five and Valhalla among other clubs.

“I feel honored and humbled to be wearing the iconic Black and Orange. I’m confident that together with my new teammates we are able to achieve great things,” FASHR said in the team’s release. “We’re aiming to build a new, lasting dynasty with this team.”

The pieces are complete. Join us in welcoming @itsFASHR as our 5th and final member of our CS:GO Pro Squad. Read about the newest member of the Black & Orange: https://t.co/R5FzgFX1Xq pic.twitter.com/b0T9LtgQv1 — FNATIC (@FNATIC) August 5, 2022

Fnatic also said William “mezii” Merriman will serve as the team’s in-game leader.

Fnatic’s roster consists of FASHR, Sweden’s Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson, United Kingdom’s mezii and Denmark’s Nico “nicoodoz” Tamjidi and Fredrik “roeJ” Jorgensen. The latter duo were brought in from the Copenhagen Flames.

United Kingdom’s Jamie “keita” Hall is the team’s coach.

–Field Level Media