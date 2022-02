FlyQuest tops 100 Thieves in LCS Spring Split action

A backlit keyboard is part of the gear online video game streamer Jordan Woodruff uses in his Gilbert home.Jordan Woodruff

FlyQuest defeated 100 Thieves on Sunday in a battle of teams tied for first place at the 2022 LCS Spring Split.

FlyQuest won in 43 minutes on red to improve to 5-1 at the end of Week 3. That left it tied with only one other group, Team Liquid, through six matches of the split.

Liquid (5-1) took care of Counter Logic Gaming (1-5) in 29 minutes on red to maintain its share of first place.

Elsewhere, Immortals (2-4) beat Evil Geniuses (2-4) in 37 minutes on red. Cloud9 (4-2) topped TSM (1-5) in 32 minutes on red, and Golden Guardians (3-3) outlasted Dignitas (3-3) in 41 minutes on blue.

The LCS resumes on Friday with five matches:

Cloud9 vs. Dignitas

Golden Guardians vs. Team Liquid

TSM vs. 100 Thieves

Counter Logic Gaming vs. Immortals

Evil Geniuses vs. FlyQuest

LCS Standings:

T1. Team Liquid, 5-1

T1. FlyQuest, 5-1

T3. 100 Thieves, 4-2

T3. Cloud9, 4-2

T5. Golden Guardians, 3-3

T5. Dignitas, 3-3

T7. Immortals, 2-4

T7. Evil Geniuses, 2-4

T9. Counter Logic Gaming, 1-5

T9. TSM, 1-5

–Field Level Media