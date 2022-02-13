FlyQuest only unbeaten left at LCS Spring Split

Jan 26, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Fans react as the Minnesota Rokkr battle the Toronto Ultra during the Call of Duty League Launch Weekend at The Armory. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The second week of the 2022 LCS Spring Split ended with only one remaining undefeated team left in the league as FlyQuest improved to 3-0 to remain atop the standings.

The most hyped match of the day saw Team Liquid (2-1) hand Cloud9 (2-1) their first loss of the season in a back-and-forth 38-minute match. Liquid got ahead early on, building a lead of nearly 2,000-gold before the 12-minute mark.

Cloud9 regained control, though, after a teamfight went decidedly in their favor. Suddenly, Cloud9 and Liquid were jostling for the gold lead and control of the map.

Cloud9 grew their lead and seemingly seized control for good after a pick at 25 minutes led to a Baron buff, but they couldn’t execute their teamfighting composition due to uncharacteristic individual errors. Despite C9 taking two Baron Nashors, Liquid secured an Infernal Soul and eked out a win thanks to brilliant engages, taking the game in 38 minutes.

In other top-seed action, Evil Geniuses (2-1) took down Dignitas QNTMPAY (2-1) to give DIG their first loss of the season in a chaotic 48-minute affair.

This game saw few kills, with both teams opting into playing safe and trying not to make mistakes. This lasted until late in the game, when EG’s bot laner Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki’s Jinx took over the game. With Danny at full items and well supported by his team, Danny tore through DIG, finishing with a perfect 4/0/4 KDA (Kills/Deaths/Assists) for 100 percent kill participation.

Elsewhere, 100 Thieves (2-1) were busy getting upset by Immortals Progressive (1-2) in a whimpering showing for the defending LCS champions.

Both teams were in the thick of it throughout the first 20 minutes. While 100T held a gold lead, they never managed to grow it significantly until around the 30-minute mark, when they took Baron.

Unfortunately, that allowed IMT’s bottom lane to farm up. All it took was one botched teamfight engage from 100 Thieves for IMT to ace the fight and push down mid as five, ending the game in 34 minutes despite being down over 5,000 gold.

With the other undefeated teams losing around them, FlyQuest (3-0) took care of business against TSM (0-3), putting on a show in their 25-minute win.

FlyQuest got ahead early after TSM committed a litany of mistakes early on, leading to complete control of the map by the 15-minute mark. FQ mid laner Loïc “toucouille” Dubois was impeccable as Zoe, finishing with a flawless 8/0/10 KDA (Kills/Deaths/Assists) for 82 percent kill participation. FlyQuest looked strong in their 25-minute win, building confidence for the squad as they prepare for tougher opponents in their upcoming matches.

Finally, Golden Guardians (1-2) took down Counter Logic Gaming (0-3) in 39 minutes. GG jumped ahead early on after CLG failed to get their snowbally team composition rolling, but they struggled to close out the game from ahead despite a massive gold lead. In the end, CLG was simply too far behind for GG to lose, leading to the 39-minute Golden Guardian win.

The LCS continues on Sunday with five matches:

Immortals Progressive vs Cloud9

TSM vs Golden Guardians

Evil Geniuses vs 100 Thieves

Team Liquid vs FlyQuest

Counter Logic Gaming vs Dignitas QNTMPAY

LCS Standings:

1. FlyQuest, 3-0

T2. 100 Thieves, 2-1

T2. Cloud9, 2-1

T2. Dignitas QNTMPAY, 2-1

T2. Evil Geniuses, 2-1

T2. Team Liquid, 2-1

T7. Golden Guardians, 1-2

T7. Immortals Progressive, 1-2

T9. Counter Logic Gaming, 0-3

T9. TSM, 0-3

–Field Level Media