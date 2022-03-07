FlyQuest keep pace with leaders at LCS Spring Split

The loading screen for League of Legends is seen projected on the wall behind the competitors. The loading screen comes up while waiting for the game to start, allowing players to view each characters basic information before the battle. Jan. 24, 2020

FlyQuest kept pace with the two teams atop the standings and TSM finally earned its second win Sunday in the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Spring Split.

FlyQuest moved to 7-4 by beating Dignitas in 32 minutes on blue. TSM, which entered the day just 1-9, upset Golden Guardians in 35 minutes on red.

Cloud9 and Team Liquid held serve and remained tied for first in the standings. Cloud9 beat Evil Geniuses in 28 minutes on red, and Liquid defeated Immortals in 37 minutes on red. 100 Thieves moved into fourth place by prevailing over Counter Logic Gaming in 29 minutes on red.

The group stage (Feb. 5-March 27) consists of a double round robin with each team playing 18 matches (best of one), with the top six teams qualifying to play in the playoffs. The top four finishers will split a $200,000 prize pool, with first place taking home $100,000.

Week 6 begins Saturday with five matches:

FlyQuest vs. Counter Logic Gaming

Golden Guardians vs. 100 Thieves

Evil Geniuses vs. Team Liquid

Dignitas vs. TSM

Cloud9 vs. Immortals

League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Spring Split standings

T1. Cloud9, 9-2

T1. Team Liquid, 9-2

3. FlyQuest, 7-4

4. 100 Thieves, 6-5

T5. Golden Guardians, 5-6

T5. Evil Geniuses, 5-6

T5. Dignitas, 5-6

8. Immortals, 4-7

9. Counter Logic Gaming, 3-8

10. TSM, 2-9

