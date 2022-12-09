FlyQuest add former KT Rolster mid laner VicLa

Credit: Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

FlyQuest added mid laner Dae-kwang “VicLa” Lee to their League of Legends Championship Series roster on Friday.

The 19-year-old South Korean comes to LCS after winning League Champions Korea Rookie of the Year honors in the 2022 Summer Split with KT Rolster.

VicLa had been with KT Rolster and their academy team since turning pro in 2020.

VicLa joins FlyQuest one day after the team signed Australian support Bill “Eyla” Nguyen. The only other member of the active roster is Canadian top laner Philip “Phillip” Zeng.

–Field Level Media