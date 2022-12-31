Flyers surge in third over Kings for second straight win

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Noah Cates scored the go-ahead goal while short-handed with 6:59 left and the visiting Philadelphia Flyers held on for a 4-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday afternoon.

Cates scored on a wrist shot from just inside the blue line before Travis Konecny scored into an empty net with 27 seconds left for the final tally.

Owen Tippett had a goal and an assist and Samuel Ersson made 27 saves for the Flyers, who are 2-2-0 on the five-game road trip.

Adrian Kempe and Phillip Danault scored and Jonathan Quick made 19 saves for the Kings, who were 6-0-1 in their previous seven games.

Cam York and Konecny committed tripping penalties eight seconds apart in the first period for Philadelphia and Kempe scored on the ensuing 5-on-3 to give the Kings a 1-0 lead at 9:46. Drew Doughty passed to Kempe for the one-timer from the right faceoff circle and the puck went off the left shoulder of Ersson and bounced across the goal line.

The Flyers went on their first power play when Carl Grundstrom was called for interference on Cates, and Scott Laughton scored on a one-timer from the right face-off circle to tie it 1-1 at 12:15 of the first period.

It was the 10th straight game the Kings surrendered a power-play goal.

Danault scored for the third straight game less than a minute later to move the Kings back ahead 2-1 and extend his point streak to seven games (five goals, four assists). Danault took possession in his own zone, passed the puck to Viktor Arvidsson in the middle and then made a move to get around Philadelphia left wing Noah Cates. Arvidsson passed the puck ahead to Danault, who had gotten ahead of the defense, and he scored from the top of the left circle.

Tippett scored for the second straight game to tie it 2-2 at 9:02 of the second period. He hit the net on the short side from the bottom of the right circle.

–Field Level Media