Philadelphia Flyers sign Owen Tippett to 2-year, $3M contract

The Philadelphia Flyers signed forward Owen Tippett to a two-year, $3 million contract on Friday.

Tippett, 23, had four goals and three assists in 21 games with the Flyers last season after being acquired in a March 19 trade with the Florida Panthers.

A first-round pick (10th overall) by Florida in 2017, Tippett has 40 points (18 goals, 22 assists) in 115 games with the Panthers and Flyers.

The Flyers traded Claude Giroux, Connor Bunnaman, German Rubstov and a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Panthers in exchange for Tippett, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2023 third-rounder.

