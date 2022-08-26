Philadelphia Flyers re-sign forward Wade Allison, defenseman Linus Hogberg

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Flyers re-signed Wade Allison and defenseman Linus Hogberg on Friday.

Both players were restricted free agents.

Allison’s contract is for two years (two-way deal in the first year only) with an average annual value of $785,000.

Hogberg signed a one-year, two-way contract for $750,000.

Allison, 24, was a second-round pick in 2016. He has seven points (four goals, three assists) in 15 games over the past two seasons.

Hogberg, 23, was a fifth-round selection in 2016. He tallied two assists in five games in his first season with the Flyers in 2021-22.

