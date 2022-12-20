Flyers’ offense comes alive in 5-3 win over Jackets

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett each scored two goals to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 on Tuesday.

Morgan Frost contributed one goal and Cam York had two assists for the Flyers, who produced 39 shots on goal — their second-highest total in a game this season. Philadelphia goaltender Carter Hart made 30 saves.

Kirill Marchenko, Kent Johnson and Andrew Peeke each scored one goal for the Blue Jackets, who dropped their fifth in a row.

The depleted Blue Jackets had 12 players unavailable to due to injury and illness including Jake Voracek, Boone Jenner, Zach Werenski, Cole Sillinger and Yegor Chinakhov, among others.

Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov stopped 34 shots.

Tippett had a solid scoring chance on the backhand at 11:18 of the first period but Tarasov was able to cover up the puck.

Columbus’ Johnny Gaudreau skated in all alone at 12:46 and fired a shot just wide. The Blue Jackets, however, came away with a power play as Rasmus Ristolainen was whistled for hooking against Gaudreau.

The Flyers were the ones who capitalized as Konecny scored short-handed at 13:48 for a 1-0 lead.

The Blue Jackets tied the game at 1 when Marchenko redirected a shot from the point at 5:58 of the second.

Columbus then took a 2-1 advantage at 8:41 after Johnson ripped a wrist shot past the glove side of Hart.

Frost connected at 10:04 for his sixth goal of the season to equalize at 2.

The Flyers stayed aggressive and Tippett received a crisp pass in front from Joel Farabee and scored for a 3-2 advantage at 14:18.

Konecny’s second goal, this time at 2:45 of the third, propelled the Flyers to a 4-2 lead. Konecny skated around two Blue Jackets and scored on the backhand.

The Blue Jackets closed within 4-3 at 11:11 when Peeke scored a rare goal, his third of the season.

Tarasov was pulled for an extra skater at 18:01 and Tippett scored an empty-net goal 40 seconds later.

