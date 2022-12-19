Flyers forward Cam Atkinson (neck) out for rest of season

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Flyers forward Cam Atkinson will undergo neck surgery on Wednesday and miss the rest of the season, the team announced on Monday.

Atkinson hasn’t played this season due to the ailment and was recently placed on injured reserve. The team said it will provide more information after the surgery.

Atkinson, 33, had 23 goals and 50 points last season in his first campaign with the Flyers. He has a seven-year, $41.125 million deal that runs through the 2024-25 season.

Atkinson spent his first 10 NHL seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The two-time All-Star has 452 points (236 goals, 216 assists) in 700 games.

–Field Level Media