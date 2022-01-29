Flyers beat Kings in OT to halt 13-game winless stretch

Jan 29, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Durzi (50) controls the puck against Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle (3) in the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Laughton scored 2:22 into overtime, Cam Atkinson had two goals and the Philadelphia Flyers overcame blowing a late lead to snap their franchise-record 13-game winless streak with Saturday’s 4-3 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Kings

Atkinson, who took over the team lead with 17 goals, also added an assist for the Flyers, who entered this contest 0-10-3 since winning at Seattle on Dec. 29. Gerry Mayhew scored for the second time in two games and Carter Hart made 37 saves for the Flyers, who also halted an 0-4-2 home rut.

Down 3-2 and with Los Angeles goaltender Jonathan Quick (32 saves) pulled, Kings star Anze Kopitar corralled the puck amid a net-front flurry and slid it underneath a sprawled out Hart to tie the game with 38 seconds left in regulation. Viktor Arvidsson scored twice for Los Angeles, which dropped to 2-0-2 on a six-game road trip.

Philadelphia opened the scoring 9:33 into the game. Rasmus Ristolainen charged through the Los Angeles zone, then after some nifty stick-handling, pushed a back-handed pass to Mayhew, who converted on the short side for his career-high third goal in a season.

The Flyers made it 2-0 with 10:36 minutes left in the second. Claude Giroux threw a long shot at Quick, who made the stop but yielded a long rebound that Atkinson pounced on and sent the puck by the veteran Kings’ netminder.

Los Angeles cut its deficit in half with 4:45 to play in the middle period. Arvidsson was the beneficiary of some tic-tac-toe passing with Sean Durzi and Phillip Danault.

With 10:54 left in regulation and Los Angeles in the early seconds of a power play, Atkinson played the puck off the far board and skated in alone on Quick, who made the initial stop. Atkinson, though, stayed with the puck and pushed it home for a 3-1 Flyers’ lead.

The Kings eventually converted on the same power play when Arthur Kaliyev’s shot deflected off Arvidsson and in to make it a one-goal game again. Four of Arvidsson’s 12 goals this season have come in two games versus Philadelphia.

–Field Level Media