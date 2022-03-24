Flyers beat Blues to end 13-game road losing streak

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Konecny scored two goals to help lift the Philadelphia Flyers past the host St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday.

Hayden Hodgson had one goal and one assist and Patrick Brown added one goal for the Flyers, who snapped a 13-game road losing streak. Joel Farabee also scored an empty-net goal.

Cam York and Kevin Hayes contributed two assists apiece, and Martin Jones made 26 saves.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexei Toropchenko each scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington stopped 22 shots.

Philadelphia’s Owen Tippett, who was acquired from the Florida Panthers in the trade for Claude Giroux, fired a shot off the post at 4:56 of the first period.

The offensive pressure paid off when Konecny connected at 6:37 for a 1-0 lead.

St. Louis failed to register even one shot on goal through the opening 11 minutes.

The Flyers went ahead 2-0 when Brown scored at 14:51. The Blues appeared to argue for goaltender interference, but the play wasn’t reviewed by the officials.

The Blues managed just three shots in the first period, though Jordan Kyrou had a stellar scoring chance at 17:30.

St. Louis closed within 2-1 when Tarasenko scored on the power play at 1:47 of the second period. Tarasenko had missed the previous two games with an illness.

Philadelphia took a 3-1 advantage when Konecny recorded his second goal of the game. The shot trickled by Binnington and just over the line at 12:04.

Toropchenko took advantage of a miscue by Jones behind the net and got the Blues within 3-2 at 16:00.

Rasmus Ristolainen nearly gave the Flyers a two-goal lead, but Binnington stretched out for a nifty save at 6:47 of the third.

Hodgson extended the Flyers’ advantage to 4-2 at 11:34; it was his first career goal in his first NHL game.

Soon after Binnington was pulled for an extra skater, Farabee scored an empty-net goal for a commanding 5-2 lead, at 17:20.

–Field Level Media