Fluxo wins BLAST Premier Fall American Showdown

Fluxo took down MIBR 2-1 on Sunday to win the grand final at the BLAST Premier Fall American Showdown.

In addition to taking home $20,000, Fluxo also qualified for the $425,000 BLAST Premier Fall Finals, which are scheduled for Sunday through Thursday in Copenhagen, Denmark. Another spot will go to the winner of the Fall European also being contested this week.

After Fluxo won 16-12 on Dust II, MIBR evened the score with a dominant 16-5 triumph on Vertigo. In the decisive third match on Nuke, Fluxo came out on top, 16-13.

In the all-Brazilian matchup, Lucas “Lucaozy” Neves led the winners with a match-high 68 kills and a plus-18 kills-deaths differential. Raphael “exit” Lacerda posted a plus-22 K-D differential for MIBR, while teammate Henrique “HEN1” Teles paced the squad with 62 kills.

BLAST Premier Fall American Showdown prize pool and points distribution:

1. $20,000, 1,600 BLAST Premier points, qualification for BLAST Premier Fall Finals — Fluxo

2. $12,500, 800 points — MIBR

3-4. $7,500, 500 points — Shark Esports, 00 Nation

5-8. $5,000, 150 points — Complexity, LOS + oNe, Evil Geniuses, VERTEX Esports Club

