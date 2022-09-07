fbpx
Published September 7, 2022

Florida State OL Bless Harris out for season

Sep 8, 2018; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles had a special sticker on their helmets to honor former FSU player Burt Reynolds who died this past week. The Florida State Seminoles host the Samford Bulldogs at Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida State won 36-26. Mandatory Credit: Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State starting offensive lineman Bless Harris is out for the season with an injury, coach Mike Norvell said Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5, 308-pound redshirt junior started at right tackle in the Seminoles’ season-opening 47-7 win against Duquesne on Aug. 27.

Harris left that game with an apparent arm injury and did not play in Sunday’s 24-23 win against LSU, replaced in the rotation by Jazston Turnetine.

“That’s going to really test the depth of what we have,” Norvell said. “… He’ll be back and ready, and a really good player for us.”

A New Orleans native, Harris played two seasons at Lamar in the Southland Conference before transferring to Florida State after the 2021 season.

–Field Level Media

