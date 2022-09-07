Florida State OL Bless Harris out for season

Credit: Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State starting offensive lineman Bless Harris is out for the season with an injury, coach Mike Norvell said Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5, 308-pound redshirt junior started at right tackle in the Seminoles’ season-opening 47-7 win against Duquesne on Aug. 27.

Harris left that game with an apparent arm injury and did not play in Sunday’s 24-23 win against LSU, replaced in the rotation by Jazston Turnetine.

“That’s going to really test the depth of what we have,” Norvell said. “… He’ll be back and ready, and a really good player for us.”

A New Orleans native, Harris played two seasons at Lamar in the Southland Conference before transferring to Florida State after the 2021 season.

