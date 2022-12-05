Florida QB Anthony Richardson declares for NFL draft

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is going to the NFL.

The redshirt sophomore announced Monday on Twitter that he will not play in the Gators’ Las Vegas Bowl vs. No. 17 Oregon State and will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. He had at least two years of eligibility remaining.

“As I take my next step in this journey, I will always be a Gator and strive to make Gator Nation proud,” Richardson wrote.

A native of Gainesville, Fla., Richardson started all 12 games for the Gators this season. Florida went 6-6 in head coach Billy Napier’s first season at the helm.

As a 6-foot-4 dual threat quarterback, Richardson completed 53.8 percent of his passes and threw 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 654 yards on 103 carries — a 6.3 yards per carry average — and scored nine touchdowns on the ground.

With Richardson opting out — and backup Jalen Kitna dismissed from the team after being arrested on child pornography charges last week — Florida will likely turn to Ohio State transfer Jack Miller in the Las Vegas Bowl. Miller has not taken an in-game snap for the Gators this season and has only ever completed seven college passes.

The other options for the Gators against the Beavers are walk-on Kyle Engel or true freshman Max Brown.

–Field Level Media