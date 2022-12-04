Florida pours it on in second half, routs Stetson

Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Will Richard led five scorers in double figures with 14 points, lifting Florida to an 89-51 win over Stetson at Gainesville, Fla.

The Gators (6-3) won their second straight with a dominant all-around effort. Florida led 33-22 at halftime and stretched its lead to as many as 40 points in the second half.

Florida scored 14 of its 28 baskets off assists, outrebounded the Hatters 38-28 and held Stetson to 33.3 percent shooting from the floor. Florida also was efficient from the foul line, making 22 of 26 attempts.

Richard, who sat out Florida’s last game against Florida A&M with a knee bruise, went 5 of 5 from the field and 4 of 4 from 3-point range.

Kowacie Reeves added 12 points for Florida. Colin Castleton and Alex Fudge, who made his first start of the season, each had 11 points. The Gators’ Trey Bonham chipped in 10 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Richard scored nine points on 3-of-3 shooting from 3-point range in the first half, helping the Gators build their 11-point halftime lead. The Gators also played solid defense the first 20 minutes, holding Stetson to 29.6 percent shooting and 1 of 8 from 3-point range in the early going.

Florida jumped to an early 10-point lead at 18-8 on a C.J. Felder dunk. But Stetson answered with a 12-5 run, cutting Florida’s lead to 23-20 on an offensive rebound and putback from center Mahamadou Diawara.

But Florida closed the half strong, outscoring Stetson 10-2 in the final 2:41. Trey Bonham sank a 3-pointer to put Florida up 28-20 and the Gators got the foul line eight times during the stretch, going 7 for 8.

Florida played without starting point guard Kyle Lofton, who sat out the game with back spasms.

Alec Ogelsby led Stetson (4-3) with nine points. The Hatters struggled from the perimeter, going 4 of 17 (23.5 percent) from 3-point range.

–Field Level Media