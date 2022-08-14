Florida picks up four-star commitments from 2023, ’24 classes

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Florida picked up a pair of four-star commits on the defensive side of the ball on Sunday, one in the Class of 2023, one from the 2024 group.

Kamran James from Olympia High School in Orlando will join the Gators next year. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound defensive lineman is ranked No. 35 at his position by the 247Sports composite. As a junior, he had 13 sacks and 21 tackles for loss, per 247Sports.

“I’m very excited to finally have committed somewhere,” James told 247Sports. “The coaching staff (at Florida) is great.”

His commitment gives new Florida coach Billy Napier the No. 10 recruiting class for 2023. Florida secured commitments on Saturday from a pair of four-star defensive linemen — Kelby Collins and Will Norman.

Myles Graham, a four-star linebacker in the Class of 2024, committed to play at Florida on Sunday.

The 247Sports composite lists him as the No. 2 linebacker in the class and the No. 52 overall player. He is the first commit from the class.

He is the son of Earnest Graham, the fourth-leading rusher in Gators’ history with 3,085 yards from 1998-2002.

“Considering my legacy and how my dad was one of the best running backs ever to come through Florida, it’s a huge blessing and he inspires me to be the man that I am today,” Myles Graham told 247Sports. “That is a huge blessing for sure.”

Graham plays at the Woodward Academy in Atlanta, and he had offers from schools across the country. Georgia and Alabama were among the Southeastern Conference colleges to offer scholarships.

