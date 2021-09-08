Florida Atlantic QB N’Kosi Perry signs name, image and likeness deal with brewery

Florida Gators defensive lineman Daquan Newkirk (44) tracks Florida Atlantic Quarterback N’Kosi Perry in the first half. The Gators lead 14-0 in the first half over the Florida Atlantic Owls Saturday afternoon, September 4, 2021 in Gainesville, FL. in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]2021 Flgai Ufvsfau 090421

Florida Atlantic quarterback N’Kosi Perry has signed what is believed to be the first name, image and likeness deal for a college athlete with an alcohol business.

The Islamorada Beer Company, a brewery and distillery in the Florida Keys, announced the deal on Wednesday.

“We are happy to announce, Islamorada Beverages is the first Alcohol Company to endorse an NCAA Athlete through the NIL,” the company posted on Twitter, along with a couple of photos of Perry.

Perry, 23, is a graduate student at FAU who played the past three seasons with the Miami Hurricanes. He made his Owls debut last Saturday in a 35-14 loss to Florida, completing 19 of 33 passes for 261 yards and one touchdown.

–Field Level Media