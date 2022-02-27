Flames rebound with big win over Wild

Feb 26, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames right wing Brad Richardson (15) and Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) battle for the puck during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Tkachuk and Tyler Toffoli each had two goals and an assist and the Calgary Flames defeated the visiting Minnesota Wild 7-3 on Saturday night.

Blake Coleman added a goal and an assist for the Flames, who bounced back from a 7-1 loss to the Canucks on Thursday that ended a 10-game winning streak.

Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves for Calgary, which has won 11 straight at the Saddledome, tying a franchise record.

Frederick Gaudreau scored in his second straight game for the Wild, who have lost 5-of-6 and finished 1-3 on their road trip. Kaapo Kahkonen made 28 saves.

Nick Bjugstad got behind the defense and scored from the bottom of the left circle to pull the Wild within 5-2 at 13:25 of the third period. Kirill Kaprizov beat Markstrom from a sharp angle at 14:35 to make it 5-3, but Tkachuk and Toffoli scored empty-net goals for the 7-3 final.

Calgary outshot Minnesota 18-4 in the first period, but Gaudreau gave the Wild a 1-0 lead just 1:36 into the game when he redirected Jon Merrill’s shot from the point. Gaudreau has 11 points in his past 12 games.

The Flames tied it at 10:29 when, with a Wild player rushing to the bench for a stick, Toffoli skated unguarded into the right circle and converted a cross-ice pass from Rasmus Andersson.

Kahkonen made the initial save on Tkachuk during a power play, but Tkachuk knocked in his own rebound to give Calgary a 2-1 lead at 11:49.

Tkachuk has 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) on home ice this season.

Erik Gudbranson made it 3-1 with a one-timer from the point at 17:42.

The Wild outshot the Flames 14-8 in the second period and appeared to have the momentum, but Andrew Mangiapane scored on the rebound of Blake Coleman’s shot to increase the lead to 4-1 at 16:44 of the second period, his second goal in two games.

Coleman then scored a short-handed goal on a breakaway at 19:19 to make it 5-1.

–Field Level Media