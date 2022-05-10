Flames’ Jacob Markstrom among 3 first-time Vezina finalists

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Goaltenders Jacob Markstrom of the Calgary Flames, Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators and Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers have been named the finalists for the 2021-22 Vezina Trophy.

The award is given annually to the goaltender “adjudged to be the best at his position,” according to the NHL. They all are first-time finalists.

NHL general managers vote for the award.

Markstrom, 32, had a 37-15-9 record with a 2.22 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. He had a league-leading nine shutouts in 63 games, after recording just eight in his 315 career games prior to the 2021-22 season. Three of this season’s shutouts came in a four-game span in October.

The 27-year-old Saros took over as Nashville’s starting goalie this season following the retirement of Pekka Rinne. He started 67 games and posted a 38-25-3 record while he led the league in total ice time with 3,931 minutes. He had a 2.64 GAA and .918 save percentage with four shutouts on the regular season.

Shesterkin, 26, had a league-leading 2.07 GAA and a .935 save percentage to go with a 36-13-4 record. He had six shutouts in 52 appearances as the Rangers finished with 110 points (52-24-6) — their third-highest total in franchise history.

Saros and the Predators were eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. The Rangers trail the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 in their best-of-seven, first-round series, while the Flames and Dallas Stars are knotted at 2-2.

–Field Level Media