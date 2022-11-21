Flames hand Flyers 7th straight defeat

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Huberdeau and Dillon Dube scored in the first period to stake the Calgary Flames to an early lead that they didn’t relinquish in a 5-2 victory over the host Philadelphia Flyers on Monday.

Blake Coleman added a goal and two assists, while Rasmus Andersson and Trevor Lewis also scored for the Flames, who won for the fourth time in their past five games.

Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for the Flames, who outshot the Flyers 29-25. Calgary went 0-for-2 on the power play, while Philadelphia failed to convert on all three of its man-advantage opportunities.

Tanner Laczynski scored his first career goal for the Flyers, who also got a goal from Joel Farabee while extending their winless streak to seven games.

Philadelphia, which got 24 saves from Carter Hart, lost for the 10th time in its past 12 games, with four of the defeats coming in overtime or a shootout.

Trailing 3-1, Farabee intercepted an errant pass by Andrew Mangiapane in the slot area and promptly snapped a shot into the upper corner past a helpless Markstrom at the 8:03 mark of the third period.

Coleman and Trevor Lewis added empty-net goals to secure the Flames’ win.

Leading 2-1 after the first period, Andersson extended the Flames’ lead to 3-1, thanks to a fortuitous bounce. His shot from the point deflected off Farabee’s stick and into the back of the net just 3:29 into the second period, with Noah Hanifan and Mangiapane assisting.

Huberdeau gave Calgary a 1-0 lead when he took Coleman’s pass and wristed a shot past Hart at the 4:43 mark of the first period.

Calgary doubled its advantage when Dillon ripped a shot into the top corner with 6:09 left in the first, with Coleman and MacKenzie Weegar assisting on the play.

The Flyers cut the lead in half when Laczynski deflected Kevin Hayes’ shot past Markstrom with 5:27 left in the period, with Noah Cates also assisting on the play.

–Field Level Media