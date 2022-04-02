Flames forward Sean Monahan to have season-ending hip surgery

Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Calgary Flames forward Sean Monahan landed on long-term injured reserve Saturday and will have season-ending hip surgery, the team announced.

His 2020-21 season also ended with an operation on his hip.

Monahan, 27, finishes the 2021-22 campaign with 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 65 games. He had an assist in his final game in Thursday night’s 3-2 shootout loss to the visiting Los Angeles Kings.

The Ontario native has 462 points (212 goals, 250 assists) in 656 career games over nine seasons with the Flames, who drafted him with the sixth overall pick in 2013.

Calgary also announced Saturday that defenseman Oliver Kylington is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

The Flames recalled defenseman Connor Mackey from the AHL’s Stockton Heat. He made his NHL debut last season, contributing one goal and two assists in six games.

