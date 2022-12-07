Flames down Wild to earn 3rd straight victory

Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Rasmus Andersson scored the game-winning goal and added two assists and Tyler Toffoli scored twice to lead the host Calgary Flames to a 5-3 win over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.

Blake Coleman collected one goal and one assist for the Flames, who have won three straight games for the first time since the opening week of the season. Goaltender Dan Vladar made 25 saves, while Elias Lindholm collected three assists.

Mason Shaw and Jon Merrill both collected one goal and one assist, while Kirill Kaprizov added a marker for the Wild, who saw their four-game winning streak snapped. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 22 shots.

Andersson netted the difference maker just 12 seconds after the Wild tied the clash. Adam Ruzicka forced a turnover and Coleman sent a pass to Andersson as he headed to the net. The defenseman converted for his fourth goal of the season with 4:03 left in regulation.

Toffoli netted his 10th of the season with an empty netter in a game both teams surrendered a lead.

Minnesota staked a two-goal edge before the three-minute mark in the back-and-forth affair. The red-hot Kaprizov deflected a point shot to open the scoring 87 seconds into the clash, which extends his franchise-record point streak to 13 games. Kaprizov’s 17th goal of the season also has him riding a seven-game goal-scoring streak.

Before the Flames had even registered a shot on goal, Shaw doubled the lead when he buried a feed from Connor Dewar during a two-on-one rush at the 2:25 mark.

The Flames erased that deficit in a hurry early in the second period. Nazem Kadri notched his 10th goal of the season with a power-play marker 16 seconds into the middle frame — a nifty redirect of Lindholm’s shot-pass — to put the hosts on the board.

Coleman’s tap-in tally 97 seconds into the period, set up when Ruzicka’s shot ricocheted to his stick, tied the clash 2-2.

The Flames didn’t stop there. Andersson’s point shot banked off Toffoli at 3:11 of the period for Calgary’s second power-play goal of the game.

Merrill netted his first of the season with 4:15 remaining in regulation when his long shot banked off the stick of Flames defenseman Chris Tanev and into the net, but Minnesota’s comeback hopes were dashed almost immediately.

